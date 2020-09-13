Andrew A. Figura, 99, of North Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020. Andrew was the husband of the late Evelyn E. (Macner) Figura who passed in 1980. Born in Ormrod he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Kazimir) Figura. Andrew was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Andrew worked as a crane operator for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He was a member of the Jednota Club, and the First Catholic Slovak Union. Surviving are his daughters; Evelyn Figura of North Catasauqua, and Elizabeth Sarault of Norristown. His son Thomas and wife Elizabeth of Hampden, ME. Andrew's sister is Margaret Skears of Phillipsburg, NJ. Grandsons; Russel P. III (Abbey), Matthew, Ian (Amanda), and great grandchildren; Tyler, Harper, Luke, and Ryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. John Fisher. Calling will be from 8:30-10:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church.



