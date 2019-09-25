Home

Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1933 Hanover Avenue
Allentown, PA
Andrew A. McGregor

Andrew A. McGregor Obituary
Andrew A. McGregor, 61, of Allentown passed away September 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada the son of the late Colin McGregor and Marlene (Zehner) Yocum of Northampton. Andrew was the husband of the late Robin (Minnich) McGregor. He was a 1976 graduate of William Allen High School. In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Sean and his wife Stephanie of Bethlehem, daughter Jill and her husband Brian Hartranft of Bethlehem, brother, Colin of Northampton, Sister, Cathy Bailey of Bethlehem, twelve nieces and nephews. Services: Monday, September 30, 2019 4PM at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown. Inurnment private. Contributions may be made to the . Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hildenbrandfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
