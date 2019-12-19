Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethel Bible Fellowship Church
418 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA
Andrew D. Modo Obituary
Andrew David Modo, 31, of Upper Milford, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2019 and generously donated his organs. He was the husband of Alyssa Spangler. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Ronald T. and Jayne (Quigley) Modo. Andrew was a graduate of Emmaus High School and earned a Bachelors in Biochemistry from Temple University where he loved playing Rugby. He worked in genetics and as a chemist. He will be remembered for his big personality, deep belly laugh, and a presence that filled the room. He recently achieved a lifelong goal of hiking the Narrows at Zion National Park with his brother, Brian. He had a passion for remodeling homes, but nothing compared to going on adventures with his daughter, Adria.

Survivors: Wife; Parents; Daughter; Brother; Sisters, Ashley Modo (wife of Brandon Lindenmuth) and Sarah Modo; Niece and Nephew, Grace and Jude Lindenmuth.

Services: Memorial 10:30 AM Saturday, December 21 at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Adria Modo for an educational fund. Checks may be mailed in care of Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019
