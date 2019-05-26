Andrew E. Beible, III, 81, formerly of Emmaus, died May 5, 2019 in Deltona, FL. He was the husband of the late Sandra E. (Miller) Beible. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Kathryn (Arnold) and Andrew E. Beible, Jr. He owned and operated Beible's Pump and Supply Company, Emmaus for many years. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus. He was a member and past master of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM and served in the Army Reserves. He is survived by his daughter, Jane E. Segaar of Deltona, FL; 4 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy Miller. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary