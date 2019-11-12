|
|
Andrew J. Doddy, 89, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Theresa (Reiser) and Andrew S. Doddy. He was the loving husband of the late Sylvia M. (Finn) Doddy.
Andrew proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He worked in industrial engineering at the Bethlehem Steel. Andrew enjoyed golfing, polka music and the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76ers. He was a great father and family man who positively impacted every person he met.
He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Bryan Doddy and his wife, Doreen, Thomas Doddy and Timothy Doddy; brothers, James Doddy and Michael Doddy; sister, Magdalene Kovacs and grandsons, Alexander and Michael. Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, George Doddy.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019