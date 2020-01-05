|
|
Andrew J. Schock, 29, of Allentown and Philadelphia, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill surrounded by his loving family after a six-year courageous fight against a rare liver cancer. Andrew was born in Allentown a son of Ronald C. and Lisa G. (Gally) Schock of Allentown. Andrew attended St. Ann's School, Emmaus and was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic Class of 2008 where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the Captain of the tennis team and played CYO basketball. He was a graduate of Drexel University Class of 2013 where he received his B.S. in Business Administration, Accounting and Business Law. Andrew was currently employed for the PA Department of Revenue as a Tax Auditor. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #12886. He loved the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and especially the Sixers as he was a season ticket holder. His favorite player was Joel Embid, who he recently met. Andrew was always there to lend an ear for advice, support or even just to listen. Known for his tall stature and even bigger heart, his presence was calming and warm. A friend to many, but like a brother to those friends close to him. Andrew was fiercely loved by everyone who knew him.
Survivors: Parents; sister, Kaitlyn Schock of Philadelphia; paternal grandfather, Ronald Schock, Sr. of Tamaqua; Maternal Grandparents, Robert and Patricia Gally of Mechanicsburg; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; his beloved dogs Penny and Max. He was predeceased by his grandmother Joann Schock.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the St. Ann's Catholic Church 415 South Sixth Street, Emmaus. Call 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown and 10:00 – 10:45 A.M. Saturday in the church. Interment will be in the St. Ann's Catholic Church Cemetery, Emmaus. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann's School 435 South Sixth St., Emmaus, 18049, Allentown Central Catholic 301 N. Fourth St. Allentown, 18102, The Jimmy "V" Foundation for Cancer Research, www.V.org., or the Providence Animal Shelter 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media PA 19063.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020