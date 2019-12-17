Home

Andrew Leo Seier


1967 - 2019
Andrew Leo Seier Obituary
Andrew Leo Seier, 52 passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 13th. He was born Aug. 1st, 1967 in Allentown to surviving parents, Patricia Ann (Vavryshko) Seier of Allentown and Leo Seier of Lenhartsville, with whom he resided. Andy graduated from Liberty High School in 1985. He was employed as a yard jockey at Uline with Transforce and previously with Ace Hardware. Prior, he was a tractor trailer driver with Nestle's, and held various positions at Georgia Pacific. Andy was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed spending time at his families beach house in Delaware, had an eye for capturing photographic moments and loved spending time with his children. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, David Seier of Breinigsville, and three children, Alison and Steven of Drums and Brooklyn of Center Valley. Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
