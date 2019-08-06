Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Andrew Micolochick Obituary
Andrew Micolochick, 86, of Bethlehem Township passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Helen (Kalinchak) and John Micolochick. He was the loving husband of the late Helen (Szabo) Micolochick who he missed dearly. They were married for 59 years.

Andy proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a mechanic for the Bethlehem Steel for 41 years. Andy enjoyed socializing and meeting new people, reading, and watching Gunsmoke.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sharon Micolochick, her husband Fathallah Smaki and his daughter Jannat; "granddaughter," Jewels and niece, Maryanne Micolochick. Andy was preceded in death by his children Andrew, Michael and Barbara Micolochick, brother, John Micolochick and sister, Helen Kauker.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10a.m. to 12p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a funeral service to follow at 12p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 968 Postal Rd. Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109 or to the ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St. New York, NY 10128-6804.

Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
