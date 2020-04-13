|
|
Andrew R. Spevak, III, 75 of Bethlehem, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg due to complications of COVID-19. He was the devoted husband of Mariann (Kronstein) Spevak with whom he spent over 55 years of loving marriage this past February. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Andrew and Christine (Zamadics) Spevak, Jr. Andy was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1962. He was the Vice President of Molded Rubber in Manayunk for 25 years and later worked for Victaulic as a Supervisor until retiring. Most recently, Andy enjoyed working various events throughout Bethlehem for Artsquest, including Musikfest, Oktoberfest, Christkindlmarkt and First Friday where he was commonly known as "The Mayor". He also volunteered every summer at the Elite Wresting Camp at LHS serving lunch for over 10 years. His most proud achievement was marrying his wife. They were inseparable and known as "the dynamic duo." Andy and Mariann were accomplished travelers, making friends everywhere they went. When they weren't traveling the world together on various cruises and trips, Andy's favorite pastime was being with his family. They were his heart and joy. He took extreme pride in his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to Penn State for the tailgates and attending his grandchildren's graduations. He also enjoyed walking at the Bethlehem Township Community Center and just spending time in his backyard in the pool with family and friends. Andy also had a life long love affair with Penn State, the Eagles, the Phillies, Indy Car races and Miller Lite. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Andy had a love of life and knew what was important, living a life with those you love deeply. He was always quick with a joke and his sense of humor, smile and laughter could light up any room.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife, Mariann, daughters, Stacey Keiper and her husband Stephen of Bethlehem and Shelly Handwerk and husband Michael of Bethlehem, and his four loving grandchildren, Kiana Keiper, Devin Handwerk, Justin Keiper and Logan Handwerk.
SERVICES: A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 4 PM- 6PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. The funeral service and entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020