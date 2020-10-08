1/1
Andrew T. Berish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew T. Berish, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away October 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of 30 years to the late Rosemary N. (Candia) Berish. Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Loretta (Stanovich) Berish. Andy served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland. Andy had worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as the Postmaster of Easton. He was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, where he enjoyed teaching CCD classes. Andy loved all of his dogs. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at his cabin and hunting.

Survivors: daughters- Mary Ann Rupp and husband Joel W. Rupp Sr., the late Denise Watro and husband Gregory; grandchildren- Tiffany Kushner, Joel Rupp Jr., Tyler Dornblaser, Stephanie Kutzler and Greg Watro; great grandchildren- Collin, Nyla, Joel III, Chace, Sierra, Nora and Athena; sister- Loretta Yuscavage and husband Charles; niece-Gina Romancheck and husband Brian; great nephew- Brian Romancheck and several cousins.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct 10th 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park.

Contributions can be made in Andy's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest's Kidney Transplant Center care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved