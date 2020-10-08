Andrew T. Berish, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away October 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of 30 years to the late Rosemary N. (Candia) Berish. Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Loretta (Stanovich) Berish. Andy served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland. Andy had worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as the Postmaster of Easton. He was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, where he enjoyed teaching CCD classes. Andy loved all of his dogs. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at his cabin and hunting.



Survivors: daughters- Mary Ann Rupp and husband Joel W. Rupp Sr., the late Denise Watro and husband Gregory; grandchildren- Tiffany Kushner, Joel Rupp Jr., Tyler Dornblaser, Stephanie Kutzler and Greg Watro; great grandchildren- Collin, Nyla, Joel III, Chace, Sierra, Nora and Athena; sister- Loretta Yuscavage and husband Charles; niece-Gina Romancheck and husband Brian; great nephew- Brian Romancheck and several cousins.



A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct 10th 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park.



Contributions can be made in Andy's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest's Kidney Transplant Center care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store