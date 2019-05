Dad, I can't believe that it is 7 years already since you are gone. It seems that you were here all the time. I relive every word and movement that you said or did. I have such an emptiness without you. It doesn't get better as time goes on, it hurts so much. Life is so different, it's survival not joy. I miss you so much. Is heaven for real? I guess I will find out someday. Take care of Mom. I love you. Susie and Family Published in Morning Call from May 16 to May 31, 2019