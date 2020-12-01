1/1
Angel Vazquez
Angel Vazquez, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on November 29, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Benito and Secundina (Rivera) Vazquez. Angel was the husband of Annamarie (Huertas) Vazquez.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Annamarie, Angel will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Angel Vazquez, Jr. and Evaristo Vazquez; daughter, Ada Kelley and spouse Stacey Kelley; 5 siblings; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Angel is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Vazquez and 4 siblings.

Services: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, Pa. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Julio and Millie Cruz
Friend
November 30, 2020
My condolences to you and the family
Olga Heredia
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mi tío era excepcional, siempre tenía una sonrisa en su rostro, guapo, siempre juvenil, siempre lo recordaré como un hombre alegre y positivo, descansa en paz tío Cano.
Sandra
Family
November 30, 2020
He was a hardworking, family loving man . That was always cool with us when we were younger.
Luis (Papo) Rivera
Friend
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. He was a good man, had lots of fun working side by side with him. I will always remember his last day of work, The little party we had for him, and driving him home and meeting his wife and son, and his friends at CJ’s bar. He will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend
Mike miller
Coworker
