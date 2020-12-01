Angel Vazquez, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on November 29, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Benito and Secundina (Rivera) Vazquez. Angel was the husband of Annamarie (Huertas) Vazquez.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Annamarie, Angel will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Angel Vazquez, Jr. and Evaristo Vazquez; daughter, Ada Kelley and spouse Stacey Kelley; 5 siblings; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Angel is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Vazquez and 4 siblings.
Services: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, Pa. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.