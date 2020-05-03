Angela Garrison
1957 - 2020
Angela Garrison, 62, of Allentown, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest in Allentown. Born on May 11, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Herbert G., Sr. and Mary (Hacker) Garrison. Angela attended Our Lady of Hungary School and Howertown School in Northampton County. She was a member of the former, Our Lady of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Northampton. Angela is survived by siblings, Richard Garrison, husband of Jean Motsko, North Catasauqua; Herbert Garrison Jr, Coplay; Raymond Garrison, husband of Christine (Sharkazy), Northampton; William Garrison, husband of Henrietta (Beam), Port Charlote, Florida; Anthony Garrison, Portage, Indiana; and Maryanne Breisch wife of Bruce Breisch, Coplay; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Rosemarie Schmidt, wife of Lawrence Schmidt. A Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Coplay Cemetery, Coplay. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angela's memory to The Special Olympics of USA c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements.Online condolences may be made to the family at:

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
