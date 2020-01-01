Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Angela S. Long Obituary
Angela S. (Simonetta) Long, 96, of Las Vegas, passed away December 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Long. Born in Easton, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Feli) Simonetta. Angela was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.

Survivors: Son- Joseph M. Long and wife Mary Beth of Las Vegas, 2 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son- John Long.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10th 9-10AM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Angela's memory to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020
