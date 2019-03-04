Angela C. Stefanou, 96, of Allentown passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 2, 2019. Angela was born in Bethlehem on November 9, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Pagona (Kallipozes) Johanidis and the wife of the late Jim Stefanou, who passed away in 1963. From the 1950s to the '70s, Angela and her husband Jim owned the Comet Luncheonette in Allentown. Later, in the early '80s, she co-owned The Garrison Pub in Bethlehem with her sons Jim and John. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos and the Senior Citizens of the Cathedral. Among her extended family in Greece and America, she was a great source of family history and wisdom. She will always be remembered for her beaming smile, simple and gentle heart, warm hospitality, and kindness toward others. SURVIVORS: Her daughter Ellen Tatalias of Allentown; daughter-in-law Patricia Stefanou of Germantown, NY; four grandchildren: Dr. Nicholas Tatalias, husband of Alexandra; Jim Tatalias, husband of Jillian; Randy Wainwright, husband of Elizabeth; and Jenna Fennell, wife of Andrew; seven great-grandchildren: Lucy, Dorothy, and Theodora Tatalias; Elowyn and Lettie Wainwright; Juniper and Fiona Fennell; nieces and nephews.Predeceased by sons John and James Stefanou, son-in-law Emmanuel N. Tatalias, sisters Eleanor Demetrales and Marianthe Helios, brothers Theodore and George Savakis.SERVICE: Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11AM with a viewing from 10-11AM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 West Union Blvd., Bethlehem. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, www.HerronFuneralHomes.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: To the Cathedral. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary