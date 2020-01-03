Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Danner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina C. Danner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina C. Danner Obituary
Angelina "Angie" C. Danner, 76, of Vera Cruz, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Luther Crest in Allentown. She was the wife of Calvin C. Danner, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Pietro C., Sr. and Rita (Matiello) Crosara. She was a member of the Vera Cruz Evangelical Congregational Church. Angie was employed as at Lehigh Structural Steel Co., was the owner of Danner's Floral Shop and was a realtor.

Survivors: Husband; Step-sons, Calvin Danner, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Brian Danner; Brother, Pietro Crosara, Jr.; Grandchildren; Great-Grandchildren; and Nieces and Nephews.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A viewing will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Vera Cruz Ev. Congregational Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -