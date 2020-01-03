|
|
Angelina "Angie" C. Danner, 76, of Vera Cruz, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Luther Crest in Allentown. She was the wife of Calvin C. Danner, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Pietro C., Sr. and Rita (Matiello) Crosara. She was a member of the Vera Cruz Evangelical Congregational Church. Angie was employed as at Lehigh Structural Steel Co., was the owner of Danner's Floral Shop and was a realtor.
Survivors: Husband; Step-sons, Calvin Danner, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Brian Danner; Brother, Pietro Crosara, Jr.; Grandchildren; Great-Grandchildren; and Nieces and Nephews.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A viewing will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Vera Cruz Ev. Congregational Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020