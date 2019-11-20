Home

Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Angelina M. Kingcaid

Angelina M. Kingcaid Obituary
On Tuesday November 19, 2019 Angelina M. Kingcaid 91 of Allentown passed away at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown to the late Vincenzo Bracali and Rosa Piccerilla.

Angelina was a loving stay at home mother and grandmother after retiring from JC Penny at the age of 70. She was the wife of the late Paul H. Kingcaid.

Survivors: children, Paul J. Kingcaid, Donna M. Nash and Barbara Gearheart (Garry); grandsons, Michael and Justin (Ashley); great grandchild, Ava Gearheart. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Services: A viewing will be held Friday morning, November 22, from 9:00am to 11:00am at Weber Funeral Homes, P.C. 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown, followed by services at 11:00am

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Last Chance Ranch, Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019
