On Tuesday November 19, 2019 Angelina M. Kingcaid 91 of Allentown passed away at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Allentown to the late Vincenzo Bracali and Rosa Piccerilla.
Angelina was a loving stay at home mother and grandmother after retiring from JC Penny at the age of 70. She was the wife of the late Paul H. Kingcaid.
Survivors: children, Paul J. Kingcaid, Donna M. Nash and Barbara Gearheart (Garry); grandsons, Michael and Justin (Ashley); great grandchild, Ava Gearheart. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Services: A viewing will be held Friday morning, November 22, from 9:00am to 11:00am at Weber Funeral Homes, P.C. 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown, followed by services at 11:00am
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Last Chance Ranch, Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019