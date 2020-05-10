Angelina Melendez
Angelina "Helen" Melendez, 98, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on June 2, 1921; one of 15 children to the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. Angelina was preceded in death by her husband, Bernardo "Nando" Melendez Rivera.

Angelina worked as a sewing machine operator and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Over the years, she provided child daycare services to family and friends. She was affectionately known as "Mama Helen" to the many children who were entrusted in her care.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Madeline Barbosa, Maria Ramos, Sandra Diaz; sons, Manuel and Wilfredo Melendez; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Luis; and a few of her siblings.

Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered and future service information may be found at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
SHE WAS LOVING CARING & Giving TOOK CARE OF MY DAD MANNY BACK IN 2002 WHEN HE HAD A STROKE TOOK HIM IN AND NURSED HIM UNTIL HE WAS STRONG ENOUGH TO GO ON HIS OWN Forever Grateful MAY SHE REST IN PEACE KIM MELENDEZ
KIM
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Addy and I have so many fond memories of Titi Helen. She watched my brother for years and me on occasion. I would spend hours staring at her birds or laughing when shed call my brother Eddie. She always , always called him Eddie and even spelled it that way. All of our hearts ache during this time. Im so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with our entire family right now. Love to all.
Elyse
Family
May 9, 2020
Descansa en Paz con Nuestro Papa Te Amo Mi Vida
Sandra Diaz
Daughter
