Angelina "Helen" Melendez, 98, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on June 2, 1921; one of 15 children to the late Luciano and Eladia (Rivera) Maldonado. Angelina was preceded in death by her husband, Bernardo "Nando" Melendez Rivera.
Angelina worked as a sewing machine operator and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Over the years, she provided child daycare services to family and friends. She was affectionately known as "Mama Helen" to the many children who were entrusted in her care.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Madeline Barbosa, Maria Ramos, Sandra Diaz; sons, Manuel and Wilfredo Melendez; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Luis; and a few of her siblings.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered and future service information may be found at www.connellfuneral.com.
Angelina worked as a sewing machine operator and was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Over the years, she provided child daycare services to family and friends. She was affectionately known as "Mama Helen" to the many children who were entrusted in her care.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Madeline Barbosa, Maria Ramos, Sandra Diaz; sons, Manuel and Wilfredo Melendez; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Luis; and a few of her siblings.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered and future service information may be found at www.connellfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.