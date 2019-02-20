|
|
Angeline A. Hunsinger, 89, of Allentown, died Feb. 18, 2019 in her son's residence. She was the widow of Marvin E. "Barney" Hunsinger. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Fornato. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. After graduation she worked for Deisroth's Department Store, American Dry Cleaners, and later worked part-time for 10 years at Dunkin Donuts until the age of 70. Angeline is survived by her son, Phillip M. Hunsinger of Allentown; daughter, Debra A. Moyer of Barto; grandchildren, Nicole Moyer, Eric Moyer, Shania Hunsinger and Mariah of CA. She was predeceased by 1 brother, 2 sisters, 3 half-brothers, and 1 half-sister. A funeral service will be held on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019