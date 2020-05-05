Angeline L. Pontician
1942 - 2020
Angeline L. Pontician, 78 formerly of Northampton and Catasauqua, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born on March 3, 1942 in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Rachael (Carfara) Crisce. Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sr. She was a graduate of Northampton High School class of 1960. Angeline was employed as a secretary for Cross Country Clothes for many years. She was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua. Angeline was also a member of the N. Catasauqua Playground Association. Survivors: Angeline is survived by sons, Richard and wife Donna, Gary; grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan, Nathan, Dominic; sister, Rosemarie Klipple and husband Ronald; many cousins, nephews and nieces. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home- Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of Angeline.

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our condolences. Angie was a wonderful giving person. She will be missed.
Janes and Debra Gerancher
Friend
May 4, 2020
When God made Angie, He made a very special person! I will miss you, my very dear friend. My thoughts and prayers to Rick, Rosie and family.
Mary Anne Kern
Friend
