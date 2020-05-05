Angeline L. Pontician, 78 formerly of Northampton and Catasauqua, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born on March 3, 1942 in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Rachael (Carfara) Crisce. Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sr. She was a graduate of Northampton High School class of 1960. Angeline was employed as a secretary for Cross Country Clothes for many years. She was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua. Angeline was also a member of the N. Catasauqua Playground Association. Survivors: Angeline is survived by sons, Richard and wife Donna, Gary; grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan, Nathan, Dominic; sister, Rosemarie Klipple and husband Ronald; many cousins, nephews and nieces. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home- Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of Angeline.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.