93 years of age and longtime resident of West Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Friday evening March 8, 2019 at Whitehall Manor, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. The wife of Richard E. Gaal for 63 years, she was born in Coplay to the late Gabriel and Theresa (Marth) Horvath. She was a member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall. Angella was a machine operator at the former Western Electric and Agere in Allentown for over 30 years until retiring. She is survived by her husband; daughter Sr. Katherine M. Bednarcik; sons Richard Bednarcik with wife Elaine, and Christopher Gaal with his wife Linda; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; predeceased by son Daniel Bednarcik; brothers Edward, Gabriel, Joseph, John & Frank Horvath, and sister Mary Cherry.Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick at 10:00 am on Friday March 15, 2019 in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave, Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where visitation with her family will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will be private in Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Whitehall.Memorial contributions may be presented in Angella's name to the 399 Market St Suite 102 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106 The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary