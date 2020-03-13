|
|
Angelo Ferraro, of Bethlehem, Pa, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Hazelton, Pa to the late: Carmen and Grace Ferraro. He is survived by his brother Joseph and wife Alice Ferraro along with a niece and several nephews. On Monday March 16th a viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown from 10:00 – 10:30AM to be followed by a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, in Allentown. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020