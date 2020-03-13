Home

Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map

Angelo Ferraro

Angelo Ferraro Obituary
Angelo Ferraro, of Bethlehem, Pa, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Hazelton, Pa to the late: Carmen and Grace Ferraro. He is survived by his brother Joseph and wife Alice Ferraro along with a niece and several nephews. On Monday March 16th a viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown from 10:00 – 10:30AM to be followed by a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, in Allentown. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020
