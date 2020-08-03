Angelo J. Reck, 95 of Allentown passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Josephine (Roncolatto) and Louis Reck. He was the loving husband of the late Helen E. (Miller) Reck.
Angelo proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during WWII. He attended Harrison Morten Middle School. Angelo worked at Lehigh Tile and Marble for many years and later retired from the Lehigh Valley Hospital House Cleaning Department. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling and going to the train tracks to watch the trains roll by.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jonathan W. Reck and his wife, Tammy and sister, Linda Stano. Angelo was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Fragnito and Mary Dalla Palu.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com