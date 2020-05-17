Angelo Joseph Saraceno
Angelo Joseph Saraceno passed away May 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Angelo was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was a son of the late Benjamin and Jennerina (Raico) Saraceno.

He served in the U.S. Army and owned his own Barbershop for over 60 years at the same location on the East Side of Allentown, which was started by his father and brother, Joe, over 80 years ago.

He is remembered by his customers for being a great listener, a kind man and an exceptional Barber. In addition, he also spent 30 years as the Lehigh Valley sales representative for Resilite Wrestling Mats and 25 years as a Barber at the Phoebe Home.

He will be remembered by his family for being the kindest, most thoughtful person they ever knew. A man who would never raise his voice or say an unkind word about anyone. He was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He thoroughly enjoyed working in his yard, talking about sports, watching the New York Yankees, and listening to Frank Sinatra music on his porch.

Angelo may be gone, but he will always be missed, fondly remembered, and deeply loved.

Angelo leaves behind his Wife, Wandalee (Silfies) Saraceno; Sons, Perry Saraceno and his wife, Kathie, Chris Saraceno and his wife, Lisa, and Mark Saraceno; Sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Saraceno; 4 Grandchildren, 3 Step-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Step-Great-Grandchildren. Angelo was predeceased by his grandson, Michaelangelo L. Saraceno.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 617 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jason Conrad
Friend
