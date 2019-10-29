|
Angelyn Begovich, 76, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Zegalia) and John Begovich.
Angelyn owned and operated Angelyn Hair Studio in Easton. She was a creative and successful business woman her entire life. Angelyn enjoyed painting, traveling the world, reading, politics, and in later life, nothing brought her more joy than her great grandchildren, twins like herself.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Bartholomew and his wife Stacy; devoted niece, Christine Clauser; brother, Nicholas Begovich; sisters, Anna Marie Hunsberger and her twin sister Kathryn Parker; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Angelyn was preceded in death by her sisters, Diana Kerezsi, Mya Belczak, Veronica Donchez and Eva Bartholomew and brother, John Begovich.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019