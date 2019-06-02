Anita C. Huenecke, 71 years, of Fogelsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald Laudenslager and the late Mark H. Huenecke. Mark and Anita (aka Dolly) were married 41 years. Born in Alexandria, VA she was a daughter of John and Hope (Millard) Thomas. She worked for her family's Mighty Auto Parts dealership, and later sold Barna Log Homes. Being a career school bus driver in Virginia and for the East Penn School District in Pennsylvania made Anita the happiest. She participated with her family in many horse show events, earning her the nickname of Sally Star. She was an excellent cook, talented gardener and seamstress. She had a love of all animals; especially her horse Royal, her many pet cats, dogs, and all wildlife.Survivors: Anita will be missed by her husband Ron; two daughters and two grandsons; brothers, Wayne and John; and her many friends. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother.Memorial Service: A celebration of Anita's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with the Rev. Robin Roman officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Guests are invited to wear bright happy colors, especially Anita's favorite color, yellow.Memorial gifts may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary