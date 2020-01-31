|
|
Anita Ewing Quayle was born in Titusville, PA on June 25, 1944. Anita was the fifth of eight children of Robert and Pauline Ewing. She married her husband the Rev. Dr. Don Quayle on January 19,1974.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Kristin, wife of David Sobrinski, Joanna Quayle and Jonathan Quayle; Grandchildren: Baylen, Sawyer, Thatcher, Eloriana, Landon, Ryland and Kaya Quayle, and Tula, Zoey, Cali and Meka Sobrinski; sisters: Nancy Zook and Cynthia Schessler and brothers Thomas Ewing and Timothy Ewing. Anita was predeceased by her sisters Joanne Nicholson and Connie Fisk and brother Rodney Ewing.
Anita received a BS degree from Indiana University of PA. and a Master's degree from the University of Louisville. She served as a Lutheran missionary in Singapore and Tanzania, and taught Home Economics in St. Mary's PA and Family and Consumer Science at Northeast Middle School 1991-2006 in Bethlehem PA.
At Christ Church UCC where she belonged for 16 years she was active in Christian Education leading a Women's Study Group. More recently she belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown where she belonged to the Priscilla Circle and taught developmentally disabled youth.
Her interests were: the care and nurturing of her family, teaching, sewing, reading and volunteering to help others.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on February 1 at Christ Church UCC, Center St. and Market St. in Bethlehem. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the service where guests may speak to the family.
Memorials may be made either to Asbury United Methodist or Christ Church UCC for mission work.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020