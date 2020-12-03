Anita Goldman of Allentown, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st while in hospice care. She was born in New York City on November 28, 1930.
She is survived by sons Brian M. (Judith), Jordan S. (Susan), and Eric B. (Debrosha); grandchildren Allison, Matthew, Benjamin, Laura, Kathryn, and Evan; great grandchildren Grace and Matthew. She is predeceased by her husband of fifty years Milton C. Goldman and brothers Mark and David.
She was the daughter of immigrants Charles Uberman and Sarah Weiss. She graduated from James Monroe High School in the Bronx and studied at Baruch College and Cedar Crest College. She worked as a legal secretary and was always involved in social causes including as an early member the Allentown NAACP. Anita was an original founder of Confront now known as Treatment Trends a major drug and alcohol counseling and recovery organization. After helping to start Confront, she spent many years as a addictions counselor. She was an active member and board member of Congregation Am Haskalah.
Anita had a variety of interests. She was an avid reader, followed politics, enjoyed all kinds of music, participated in drum circles, and loved films, theatre, and art museums.
Her life was marked by two wonderful traits. She always looked for and found the best attributes of any person or situation -- an attitude that inspired everyone around her. At essence, though, Anita Goldman's life revolved around a keen interest, appreciation, and empathy for people from all walks of life. This was shown by all the individuals she counseled, befriended, supported, and enjoyed throughout all her years.
Services are private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Treatment Trends, Congregation Am Haskalah, or the charity of your choice
.