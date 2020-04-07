|
Anita González, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Idamay, WV she was the daughter of the late José M. López and Carmen Menéndez Garcia. She was the wife of the late Manuel A. González Sr. who died in 1997. They were married for 52 years.
Anita born in West Virginia, but she was raised by her grandmother Casilda in Naveces, Asturias, Spain where she met her loving husband, Manuel (Manny.) She returned to USA in 1948, and the couple settled in Bethlehem, PA. Anita was a seamstress at many local factories including Fountain Hill Mills and Holtz & Company retiring in 1987. Anita enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and grand dogs, visiting the local casinos, and being with her many friends and family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dr. Manuel A. González Jr. & his spouse, Lee Gribben; daughter, Selina Williams & husband Allen; brother, Charles López; sister, Hope Rodriguez; grandchildren, Erik Williams & wife Tanya and Tara Bohner & husband DJ; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea and David, and many nieces and nephews here in the USA and Spain. She was predeceased by her brothers, Julius and Joseph; and sisters, Rose Meyers and Connie López.
Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, service and interment will be held privately. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moravian College for the Center for Global Education in the memory of Anita González.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020