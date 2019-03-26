|
Anita J. Irelan, 81, of Freemansburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019. Anita worked at Western Electric. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Laurie, Susan and Colleen; son David; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of the service. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralnome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019