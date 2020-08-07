Anita L. Wenzel, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away, Thursday August 6, 2020, in Luther Crest, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Franklin H. and Mary D. (Constintine) Wenzel. She was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown. She was employed at the former Pantry Pride for 20 years. After Pantry Pride she worked at various restaurants as a manager, Team Mobile and a self- employed medical delivery courier She loved animals especially dogs, of which she rescued many.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Zimmerman; nieces, Jodie K. wife of Richard Helder, Kelly S. Zimmerman; great nephew, Kyle and wife Kim Helder; great-great nephews, Jesse and Micah.
Mass of Christian burial: 10:00 am Monday August 10, 2020 at St Paul's R.C. Church 900 S. Second St. Allentown Pa 18103. No Calling Hours. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown PA 18103