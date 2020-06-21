Anita Langer 85, of Bethlehem went to be with the Lord on June 17th. She was the devoted wife of the late Werner A. Langer, who passed away in 1996, and the daughter of the late Ernest and Frieda Arnold.
Anita was a secretary at Reichard-Coulston Company, Bethlehem Suburban Ford and Gardner Cryogenics. She was a member of the former Grace Lutheran and Holy Trinity Church of Bethlehem. A loving mother and caring grandmother she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her two sons, John of Bethlehem and Edward and his wife, Christine of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Allyssa Langer of Bethlehem and Sean Langer of Williams Township.
A private service will be held to celebrate Anita's life and burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.