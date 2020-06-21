Anita Langer
Anita Langer 85, of Bethlehem went to be with the Lord on June 17th. She was the devoted wife of the late Werner A. Langer, who passed away in 1996, and the daughter of the late Ernest and Frieda Arnold.

Anita was a secretary at Reichard-Coulston Company, Bethlehem Suburban Ford and Gardner Cryogenics. She was a member of the former Grace Lutheran and Holy Trinity Church of Bethlehem. A loving mother and caring grandmother she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two sons, John of Bethlehem and Edward and his wife, Christine of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Allyssa Langer of Bethlehem and Sean Langer of Williams Township.

A private service will be held to celebrate Anita's life and burial will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Mrs. Langer was our neighbor for the past ten years, she was a nice lady who loved to work in the yard and took pride her home. We are very sorry to here of her passing. We send our condolences to her family. Rest in peace Mrs. Langer ❤
Theresa ODonnell
Neighbor
June 20, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go out to the John,Aly,Sean,Ed,Christine and the entire Langer Family.Anita was a loving woman with a huge heart and always loved talking with her and listening to all her stories.She will be deeply missed.She is at peaceJackie Salak and Colleen Monaghan
Jackie Salak
Friend
June 19, 2020
He was a very loving neighbor to live by
Dawn Davies
Neighbor
