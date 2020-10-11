Anita M. (Wieand) Baba, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Manor Care of Bethlehem. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Norman and Regina (Clewell) Wieand. Anita was the wife of the late George A. Baba with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Upon graduation from Salisbury High School Anita worked as a secretary for the Bethlehem Steel. She later worked for the family clothing manufacturing business, the former AG Baba and Gamet, Inc. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. Anita was a lover of all animals and relished the company of her many pets over the years.
Survivors: Anita will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Jeffrey Baba and wife Kimberly and Eric Baba and wife Margaret Anne; grandchildren, Shaun, Nichole and Erica and great grandchildren, John, Hailee and Kayla. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, George and her sister, Nancy Garcsar.
Services: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00A.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Notre Dame Church of Bethlehem, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem 18018. Face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will be private at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, Pa 17901.