Anita M. Kijak, 90, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John M. Kijak. Anita was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late Peter and Anita (Kalansky) Dockus. Anita was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Allentown. She was the unofficial goodwill ambassador of Cedarbrook Allentown where she resided. While being devoted to her husband and children Anita worked at Hess's department store for over 25 yrs. selling vacuums and small electronics. Although officially hired by Eureka Vacuums, Hess's considered her an "employee" for her high sales and warm disposition. After Hess's closed she worked at Leh's and Wanamakers department stores. Anita was very fond of keeping her home beautiful. She loved interior design and had a great eye for decorating. Interested in fashion she always looked very put together. She was a warm hostess and cooked many, many Holiday meals. She loved her family and being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was always first. Anita personified the word Mother.
Survivors: Sons, Michael and his wife Sherry of Columbia, SC, John and his wife Laura of Cummings, GA, Peter and his wife Susan of Allentown, Joseph and his wife Donna of Mohrsville, PA, Mark and his wife Michelle of Allentown, Charles and his partner Wallace Llera of Mt. Laurel, NJ; daughters, Annette DeLong and her husband Tom of Kalispell, MT, Lisa Powers and her husband Mark of New Lenox, IL; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services: Call 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: to the Cedarbrook Nursing Home Therapeutic Recreation Department 350 South Cedarbrook Road Allentown, 18104.