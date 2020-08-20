Dear Kijak families,

My heart is breaking to learn of Anita's passing. I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a good, kind, giving, loving warm and beautiful mother & grandmother.

She certainly was one in a million!

Anita, as all of you well know was such a hoot who loved to feed you and share with you whatever she had.

She will be dearly missed and rememberd so fondly by so many.



With deepest sympathy,

Pati, Curt & Mackenzie Lilly

Pati Lilly

Friend