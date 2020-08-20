1/1
Anita M. Kijak
{ "" }
Anita M. Kijak, 90, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John M. Kijak. Anita was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late Peter and Anita (Kalansky) Dockus. Anita was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Allentown. She was the unofficial goodwill ambassador of Cedarbrook Allentown where she resided. While being devoted to her husband and children Anita worked at Hess's department store for over 25 yrs. selling vacuums and small electronics. Although officially hired by Eureka Vacuums, Hess's considered her an "employee" for her high sales and warm disposition. After Hess's closed she worked at Leh's and Wanamakers department stores. Anita was very fond of keeping her home beautiful. She loved interior design and had a great eye for decorating. Interested in fashion she always looked very put together. She was a warm hostess and cooked many, many Holiday meals. She loved her family and being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was always first. Anita personified the word Mother.

Survivors: Sons, Michael and his wife Sherry of Columbia, SC, John and his wife Laura of Cummings, GA, Peter and his wife Susan of Allentown, Joseph and his wife Donna of Mohrsville, PA, Mark and his wife Michelle of Allentown, Charles and his partner Wallace Llera of Mt. Laurel, NJ; daughters, Annette DeLong and her husband Tom of Kalispell, MT, Lisa Powers and her husband Mark of New Lenox, IL; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services: Call 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: to the Cedarbrook Nursing Home Therapeutic Recreation Department 350 South Cedarbrook Road Allentown, 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family of Anita May God give you strength, comfort during this time.
Your mother will be truly be missed.
She had a heart of kindness, very given heart to others, a DIVA, her smile just lit up the room and that personality Shows who she was. I will miss are talks....
This was a hard loss....
R I P Miss ANITA KIJAK !!!!!!
Fly high my Angel❤❤
Until we meet again...
Sharon Phillips
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear Kijak families,
My heart is breaking to learn of Anita's passing. I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a good, kind, giving, loving warm and beautiful mother & grandmother.
She certainly was one in a million!
Anita, as all of you well know was such a hoot who loved to feed you and share with you whatever she had.
She will be dearly missed and rememberd so fondly by so many.

With deepest sympathy,
Pati, Curt & Mackenzie Lilly
Pati Lilly
Friend
August 19, 2020
God has called you home my sweet angel. Highlight of my morning was seeing you and having our talks. I will always remember your beautiful smile & genuine kindness. Rest In Peace.
Holly Streat
Friend
August 19, 2020
I’m so sorry for you loss, my deepest condolences to the Kijak family.
Jewel Martrich
Friend
August 19, 2020
Anita was always a amazing woman. She always had a smile on her face and always had the best jewelry!
She was such a amazing resident at Cedarbrook. I only took care of her a few times but she is always a rememberable person ♡ may she rest.
KK
Friend
August 19, 2020
To Anitas family,
I was so sorry to hear of Anita’s passing. I met her at Cedarbrook and just loved her zest and sassiness as well as her love for people. May she Rest In Peace and prayers for you all
Shawn Beers
Friend
