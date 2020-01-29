Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Ann Hanzl
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Village Chapel
67-67 Eliot Ave.
Middle Village, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
6127 71 st St.
Flushing, NY
View Map
Ann B. Hanzl


1929 - 2020
Ann B. Hanzl Obituary
Ann B. Hanzl, 90, of North Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on August 8, 1929 in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Bohr) Willwerth. Ann and her husband, Leo, celebrated 70 years of marriage together. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall and the Coplay Saengerbund. In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her son, Robert; brother-in-law, Joseph Petersell; nephew, Steven Petersell; niece, Kathy Doll and great-niece, Crissy Volp. A son, John, and sister, Theresa Petersell, preceded Ann in death. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29th at 10:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 6127 71st St., Flushing, NY. Interment will be in All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
