Ann B. Hanzl, 90, of North Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on August 8, 1929 in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Bohr) Willwerth. Ann and her husband, Leo, celebrated 70 years of marriage together. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall and the Coplay Saengerbund. In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her son, Robert; brother-in-law, Joseph Petersell; nephew, Steven Petersell; niece, Kathy Doll and great-niece, Crissy Volp. A son, John, and sister, Theresa Petersell, preceded Ann in death. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29th at 10:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 6127 71st St., Flushing, NY. Interment will be in All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020