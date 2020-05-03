Ann B. Maitski, 84, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on September 11, 1935 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Fabian) Prelovsky. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1971. She was employed as an assistant manager for numerous banks throughout her career. Ann was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. Survivors: Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Maitski; sons, Stephen Maitski, Joseph Maitski and wife, Tracey; grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew; brothers-in-law, Frank Maitski, Martin Ondra; and several nieces and nephews. Three brothers, one sister and nine in-laws preceded Ann in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Ann.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.