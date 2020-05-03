Ann B. Maitski
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann B. Maitski, 84, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on September 11, 1935 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Fabian) Prelovsky. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 1971. She was employed as an assistant manager for numerous banks throughout her career. Ann was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua. Survivors: Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Maitski; sons, Stephen Maitski, Joseph Maitski and wife, Tracey; grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew; brothers-in-law, Frank Maitski, Martin Ondra; and several nieces and nephews. Three brothers, one sister and nine in-laws preceded Ann in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Ann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved