Ann C. Ackerman, 85, of Allentown, passed peacefully in her home on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late James Eugene Patrick Devers and Mary Levina (Ehrich) Devers. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Ackerman.
After graduating from Central Catholic High School, Ann went on to work as a directory assistant manager at Bell Telephone for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Pioneers Club of Allentown. She will be remembered as a kind and wise woman.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Richard and his wife Rena Ackerman, Ann T. Brill, David Ackerman, and Matthew Ackerman; her grandchildren: Jason and Heather Ackerman, Alex and Ashley Heddrick, and Kyle Ackerman; her great-grandchildren: Grason and Benjamin Ackerman, Anna Hougthing, Alicia Ramos, and Kylie and Kara Ackerman; her siblings, Mary Rosh, KAtherine Magditch, and William Devers.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Ackerman, two brothers, Jack Buster and Jim Devers, and a sister, Jean Shankle.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, calling hours will be held from 10: 30AM until the time of service, all at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2019