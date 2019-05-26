Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Ann Carol (Connaughton) Mascornick, 70, of Allentown, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Timothy G. Mascornick. Born in Wellingboro, England, December 19, 1948, Carol was the daughter of the late Patrick and Gertrude (O'Neill) Connaughton. She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. John Schevets, formerly of Emmaus for 31 years before retiring in 1998. Carol was a former member of Big Sisters. Survivors: Sons, Patrick T. Mascornick and his fiancé, Barbara of Walnutport, Chad J. Mascornick and his fiancé, Desiree of Allentown; brother, Joseph Connaughton of Lehighton; grandchildren, Jarrett, Tyler, Kendra, Alyssa and Andrea.Service: Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019
