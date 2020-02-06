Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 275-8408
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3600 Lawndale Ave.
Greensboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Inman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth Inman


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Elizabeth Inman Obituary
GREENSBORO, NC Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Hagey Inman, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Well Spring Retirement Community.

A memorial service will be held on February 7th at 11:00am at Christ Lutheran Church with Reverend Tony VanCura officiating.

Ann was born on July 18, 1946 in Bethlehem, PA., daughter of the late Bruce R. and Catharine Bergey Hagey. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Starmount Country Club, and the past Vice President of the Greater Greensboro Republican Women's Club. She was a part time nurse for many area physicians, primarily Greensboro Family Practice, but her life was centered around her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dennis Inman; daughter Tracy Inman Edmonds and husband Rich and twin granddaughters, MaryAnn and Sarah Edmonds.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th from 6-8pm at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, N. Elm Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -