Dr. Ann F. Mizgerd, 83, died on June 6, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, FL. She was born on May 18, 1937, in New Brunswick, NJ, the second of three daughters of the late Dr. Harold H. Freedman and the late Marian Winters Freedman of Freehold, NJ.



Ann graduated from Princeton Day School in Princeton, NJ. She earned a B.A. from Connecticut College, an M.D. from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, and a master's degree in public health from the University of Michigan, where she also completed a pediatrics residency. She moved with her family in July 1970 to Potomac, MD, and practiced pediatrics in Montgomery County, MD; at the Comprehensive Child Care Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD; and in Fairfax County, VA, where she also worked in public health. She was a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.



Ann loved the beach and spent many joyful vacations with her husband and children in Ocean City, MD, North Topsail Beach, NC, and Marco Island, FL. She enjoyed novels, cards, the ocean, needlework, crabbing in tide pools, tennis, and time spent with family. After retirement, she settled happily with her husband in Florida-first in Marco Island and later in Bonita Springs. She was quick to smile and loved to laugh.



Ann is predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Freedman of Freehold, NJ, and Ellen F. Dingman of Cary, NC. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph B. Mizgerd of Bonita Springs, FL, their two children, and four grandchildren: son Dr. Joseph P. Mizgerd, his wife Louise Moses Mizgerd, and their sons Bill and Clay, of Wellesley, MA; and daughter Cathy Mizgerd and her two sons, Charlie and Joe, of Ann Arbor, MI. Ann is also survived by brother-in-law Tony Dingman of Cary, NC, and his children and grandchildren: son Scott Dingman and his two sons; and daughter Lisa Betz, husband Jonathan Betz, and their son and daughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store