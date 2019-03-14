|
Ann L. Dietrich, 90, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Dietrich, Sr. Born in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Widell) Glaes. She is survived by a son, Robert L. Jr, and wife, Wanda; daughters, Robin L. Horn, Beth, wife of Gregg Collier and Linda, wife of Brian Roberts; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, a donation in Ann's memory may be made to 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019