Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Dietrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann L. Dietrich Obituary
Ann L. Dietrich, 90, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Dietrich, Sr. Born in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Widell) Glaes. She is survived by a son, Robert L. Jr, and wife, Wanda; daughters, Robin L. Horn, Beth, wife of Gregg Collier and Linda, wife of Brian Roberts; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, a donation in Ann's memory may be made to 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now