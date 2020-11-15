Ann L. (Nagel) Fortney, 79, of Schnecksville, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Fellowship Villa, Whitehall. She was the wife of James Fortney to whom she was married 55 years this past October. Born in Allentown, August 25, 1941, Ann was the daughter of the late Kermit R. and Hilda R. (Paul) Nagel. She was a secretary at Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit # 21, Schnecksville for 25 years before retiring in 2002. She was a volunteer for the Upper Lehigh Historical Society, and a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Ann loved spending time with her friends and family. She especially adored her grandson and spoke of him often. She took great pride in her home and flower garden.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Jim; son, James Scott Fortney and his wife, Kimberly of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandson, Andrew Paul Fortney at university in Dundee, Scotland.
Service: A private service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville, with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
. A video link of the service will be available by visiting the funeral home website and expanding Ann's obituary.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.