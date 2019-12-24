|
Anne Louise (Fix) Jaindl, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 on her birthday. She spent the first half of her day with her family on Earth and the second portion of her day with The Good Lord and her Heavenly family. She was the wife of the late Frederck J. Jaindl. Born in Allentown, December 23, 1928, Anne was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna (McBride) Fix . She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1946 and was an honor student at the former Sacred Heart Hospital, School of Nursing in Allentown. After graduating, Anne was employed as a general duty nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. After her marriage to Fred in 1950, they raised eight children. At that time, Jaindl Farms was raising 50,000 turkeys and farming 200 acres. At the time of Fred's untimely death in 2004, the Jaindl Farms was breeding, growing, processing and distributing over 750,000 birds annually in PA and farming over 10,000 acres of beautiful farmland owned by the Jaindl Family all across the Lehigh Valley. Active in the life of her community, Anne currenty served on the board of directors of The Jaindl Family Foundation and formerly served on the board of directors of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society, the Lehigh Valley Health Development Committee at Lehigh Valley Hospital, American Bank of the Lehigh Valley, and The Allentown Art Museum. Anne was a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 2 years during the "Vatican Collections: The Papacy and Art".
Anne started The Anne L. Jaindl Foundation which provides scholarships for nursing students. She participated in the capital campaign for The Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley and continued to actively support The Miracle League along with many other local charities. Anne participated in providing an elevator at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Sienna in 1984 allowing all who could not use the steps to attend church.
Having a great love of travel, Anne enjoyed visiting Ireland, Israel, Italy, Egypt, France, China and many other European Countries. She also enjoyed traveling all throughout the United States, including Alaska, and had a particular love for Key West, FL and Stone Harbor, NJ.
When people speak about Anne, she is described as the woman who always smiled, always waved as she passed you on the road, would pick up strangers and give them a lift if they were walking, a lover of life, people and God. On occasion she would show off her exceptional tap dancing skills.
Anne was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in Orefield and The Cathedral of St. Catharine of Sienna in Allentown. She enjoyed the study of architecture and the arts, gardening, reading along with spending time with her family. One of Anne's favorite activities was cooking turkey dinners for her entire clan to enjoy. To honor Anne's memory, do as she did, please always remember to be kind to one another.
Survivors: Children, Mary Ellen Roper (David) of Orefield, John F. Jaindl, Sr. of Orefield, Alice Anne Brown (Joseph) of Orefield, David M. Jaindl (Jackie) of Allentown, Patricia Jaindl (B. Pitt) of 90210 Hollywood, CA, Mark W. Jaindl (Mary Elizabeth) of Allentown, Catherine H. Jaindl-Leuthe (Tom Romanchik) of Allentown; sister, Grace Rzodkiewicz of New York; sister-in-law, Joan Fix of Whitehall; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by son, Frederick J. "Ricky" Jaindl, Jr., brother, Francis "Buddy" Fix and son-in-law, James L. Leuthe.
Service: At the request of Anne and her family, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Anne L. Jaindl Foundation for Nursing or The Children's Home of Easton both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019