Ann L. Snyder, 73, formerly of Quakertown, PA passed away at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born Jan. 12, 1947 in Hazelton, to the late Wesley and Mary (Yanish) Popovich.
Following high school she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Francis Barone in Quakertown, as a claims examiner/supervisor at Prudential AARP in Fogelsville, and as a supervisor at Reimbursement Technologies, Inc (RTI) in Conshohocken. She retired from RTI in 2010. Ann was also a volunteer EMT for Lifestar Ambulance, taught CPR and EMT classes for many years where she really enjoyed giving back to the community that she loved so much.
Surviving are her daughter, Michele Fields and husband, William; son Steven Snyder and wife, Joy; daughter, Theresa Jasion and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Micah, Avery, Berend, Seth, Dylan, Blake, and Alexandra; sister Mary (Popovich) Mazurick; sister-in-law Nancy (Snyder) Trinowski; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell and her son, Mark.
Services will be held Friday, March 20th at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Church, Drums. Friends may call at the church between the hours of 9:30 and 10 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Condolences to the family may be sent to Theresa Jasion, 8004 Stony Hill Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (stjude.org) in Ann's name.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020