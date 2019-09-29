Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Ann L. Zablocki Obituary
Ann L. Zablocki, 62, of Macungie, passed away at her home early Fri., Sept. 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Edward T. Zablocki, with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage on May 5. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William J. Albert and Nancy Lou (Paul) Albert of Allentown. Ann was a 1975 graduate of Catasauqua High School. Until 1996, Ann worked for 25 years as an Administrative Assistant for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. in Allentown. She and Ed were members of Life Church Ministries in Macungie, and several year members of the former Silver Creek Country Club in Hellertown. Ann was a very positive and family-oriented person, and she loved the beach.

Surviving with Ed are her sisters: Patti Serfass (Dan) of Hershey and Susan Lesko (George) of Catasauqua; brother-in-law, John Zablocki (Margo) of Pembroke Pines, FL; sister-in-law: Patti Affa (Eric) of Whitehall; nieces and nephews: Marc (Natalie), Janell, Tyler, Matt, Allison (Robin), twins Caleb and Madeline, Amanda (Joel), Shawn (Kristy), Brandon and Morgon; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her pet shih-tzu, Jack.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, October 5 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. www.stephensfuneral.com

Memorials in Ann's name may be sent to Life Church Ministries, PO Box 1996, Allentown 18105 or to LifePath Foundation, Attn: Development Office, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. www.lifepath.org
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019
