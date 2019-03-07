|
|
Ann M. Laubert, 87 years, of Bethlehem died Monday March 4th, 2019 at her residence at Manorcare. Born in Turkey Run, PA she was the wife of the late Joseph F. Laubert. Ann was a former member of St. Mary's Assumption BVM of Catasauqua. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Laubert; a sister Patsy Gaynor; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Memorial services will be held at 11am Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her calling period will be from 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley, 1401 Greenview Dr, Bethlehem, 18018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019