Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Laubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Laubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Laubert Obituary
Ann M. Laubert, 87 years, of Bethlehem died Monday March 4th, 2019 at her residence at Manorcare. Born in Turkey Run, PA she was the wife of the late Joseph F. Laubert. Ann was a former member of St. Mary's Assumption BVM of Catasauqua. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Laubert; a sister Patsy Gaynor; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Memorial services will be held at 11am Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her calling period will be from 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley, 1401 Greenview Dr, Bethlehem, 18018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now