Ann Lois (Regan) Weinert-Rebele, 85, formerly of Allentown, passed away on March 14th, following a short illness, in Edina, Minnesota.Ann was a dedicated housewife, devoted mother of four sons, world traveler, and matriarch of a family of doctors, engineers, scientists, lawyers, educators, social workers, and other professions spread across the United States.Born and raised in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens in New York City, she honed her organizing skills as a camp counsellor in the Catskills. She was an accomplished equestrienne and skater and, upon graduating from Dickinson College, the first woman in her family to earn a college degree.Following her marriage to Robert Weinert in 1956, Ann moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania. While raising four sons, she volunteered her time for many causes. Most prominent were college scholarships for needy students, via her work with the Allentown Women's Club. She was active in Republican politics throughout her life at the local, county, state and national levels, including serving as Vice Chairwoman of the Lehigh Valley Republican Party.In 1971, she ran for City Council in Allentown, becoming the first woman to run for elected office in the city. In 1976, Ann was elected to serve as an uncommitted delegate to the Republican National Convention and was personally lobbied by both President Gerald Ford and then candidate Ronald Reagan. She was a local campaign director for Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush during their successful general election campaigns for President.She also served as a leader of national, state, and local Republican women's organizations and as the President of the Pennsylvania Law Wives Association.Following the end of her marriage, Ann moved to the western tip of Maryland, where she renewed her love of the outdoors and snow skiing. She married Carl Rebele there in 1995 and continued to remain active in local politics until her final illness.She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Kirk Weinert and Christine Wood, of Denver; Scott and Kathi Jo Burker Weinert of Allentown; Dr. Craig Weinert and Dr. Marjorie Soper, of Edina, MN; and Todd Weinert, of Marietta, GA.Other survivors include her grandchildren: Andrew Weinert, Dr. Alexander Weinert, Michael Weinert, Esq., Sasha Soper Weinert, Katrina Soper Weinert, Zachary Weinert, Lindsay Weinert, and Vienne Weinert Wood; and one great grandson, Myles Weinert.Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hour will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019