Ethel Ann Lucas, 83 formerly of Allentown passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Susan. She was the wife of the late Clifford E. Lucas. Ann was born in Dayton, PA and was a daughter of the late Henry I. and Ethel M. (Snyder) Clever. Ann was a gifted musician and talented performer. She graduated Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a music major. She taught vocal music education in Warren City Ohio schools in the early 50's and performed in musical theatre in the Youngstown Playhouse. She was a piano and vocal music teacher in the Allentown area for many years. Ann performed with the Concord Chamber Singers for decades and sang in Church Choirs with the Nativity Lutheran Church in Allentown and St. John's Lutheran Church in Slatington. Ann is fondly remembered for the many parties she hosted (which often included family musical performances that she orchestrated) and the many adventures she planned for her grandchildren.
Survivors: son, James and wife, Susan; daughters, Karen M. wife of Alex Goumakos; Susan L. Parson; sisters, Lois Ferkan; Doris Brown; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Stephen Parson and two sisters and four brothers.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 31st, 2010 at Trexler Funeral Home; 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will be between 6:00 to 7:30 PM Thursday (January 30th) and 9:30 to 10:30 AM Friday (January 31st)
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020