Ann M. Kunkle


1968 - 2019
Ann M. Kunkle Obituary
Ann M. Kunkle, 50, of Schnecksville, passed away surrounded by her loving family and four furry friends at home Friday, June 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Kunkle Jr. since 2006. Born October 14, 1968, in Syracuse New York, she was a daughter of Donna M. (Rorrer) Harper of Allentown. She graduated from Whitehall-Coplay High School in 1986. She received several degrees from Cedar Crest College, Allentown. Ann was employed as an administrative assistant for B. Braun, Diakon and Union Pacific. Ann was a talented cake decorator, enjoyed baking cookies, home decor, flowers and gardening.

Survivors: Husband; mother; brother, Matthew T. Harper and his significant other, Amanda of Sidney Center, NY; stepson, Richard E. Kunkle III of Schnecksville; father-in-law, Albert J. Falat of Slatington; sister-in-law, Tammy, wife of Jesse White of New Tripoli; four nieces and a nephew. Ann was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jane A. Falat and father-in-law, Richard E. Kunkle Sr.

Services: At the convenience of the family and no calling hours. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orefield.

Contributions: To Forgotten Felines and Fidos or Bayada Hospice, both in c/o the funeral home, 3438 PA Rte. 309, Orefield, PA 18069.
Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019
