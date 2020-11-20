Ann Marie Kipple, 49, of Allentown, went to be with her Saviour on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Ann was the daughter of Sylvia (Bond) Seibert of Allentown and Michael A. Kipple and his wife Linda of Bath. Ann worked at Cedarbrook, Allentown for 9 years and also worked at Vion's at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Ann played in The Special Olympics
, Lehigh Valley, for many years and was also a member of Best Buddies Club. Ann served on the board at the ARC, Lehigh County. She was a member of St. James United Church of Christ, Allentown.
Survivors: Mother; Father and Step Mother; Brother, Michael Kipple of Allentown; 3 Step Sisters and a Step Brother; Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Services: A visitation will be held 6-8PM,Wed., Nov. 25th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once the restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic have be lifted. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.