Sylvia,

God Bless you in your time of sorrow. May you be comforted in knowing that God will be watching over Ann because she was one of his angels on earth as she will be in heaven.

I was blessed and had the pleasure of knowing Ann through the Special Olympics. She was a great person. Always smiling and helping others. We had many fun times through out the years that I will always cherish and remember.

Chris G.



Chris Glose

Friend