1/1
Ann Marie Kipple
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marie Kipple, 49, of Allentown, went to be with her Saviour on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Ann was the daughter of Sylvia (Bond) Seibert of Allentown and Michael A. Kipple and his wife Linda of Bath. Ann worked at Cedarbrook, Allentown for 9 years and also worked at Vion's at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Ann played in The Special Olympics, Lehigh Valley, for many years and was also a member of Best Buddies Club. Ann served on the board at the ARC, Lehigh County. She was a member of St. James United Church of Christ, Allentown.

Survivors: Mother; Father and Step Mother; Brother, Michael Kipple of Allentown; 3 Step Sisters and a Step Brother; Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Services: A visitation will be held 6-8PM,Wed., Nov. 25th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once the restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic have be lifted. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Sylvia,
God Bless you in your time of sorrow. May you be comforted in knowing that God will be watching over Ann because she was one of his angels on earth as she will be in heaven.
I was blessed and had the pleasure of knowing Ann through the Special Olympics. She was a great person. Always smiling and helping others. We had many fun times through out the years that I will always cherish and remember.
Chris G.
Chris Glose
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved